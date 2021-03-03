The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.
The Progressive stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05.
PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.
The Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
