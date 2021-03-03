The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

The Progressive stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,991. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

In other The Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

