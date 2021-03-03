The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of The Middleby worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,380,000 after purchasing an additional 388,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The Middleby by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $161.87 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $166.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Middleby from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King downgraded The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

