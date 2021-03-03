The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of The Michaels Companies worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Michaels Companies by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of MIK stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.