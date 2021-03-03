The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. The Lovesac reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

LOVE traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,460. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $871.44 million, a PE ratio of -456.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $12,707,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,174,197 shares of company stock valued at $54,716,821 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,839,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

