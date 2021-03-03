The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.26

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 3947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 424.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 34.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 226,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth $311,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

