The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.26

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $30.15, with a volume of 3947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.00.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BATRK)
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
