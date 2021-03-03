The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 247,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,023,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after purchasing an additional 620,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

