The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Joint in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Joint’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on The Joint from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $45.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $637.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The Joint has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $47.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Joint during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Joint by 399.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Joint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

