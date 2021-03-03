The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.18

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 76864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 628,019 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $16,799,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $150,049.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $55,223,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,677,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $14,875,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,354,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

