The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13,196.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,291 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $43,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

HD stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.48. The company had a trading volume of 98,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,323,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.24.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

