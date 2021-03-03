The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $73,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,234.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of The Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $866,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,429. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GBX stock opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.