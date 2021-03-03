The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $304.00 to $332.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $336.15 and last traded at $332.56, with a volume of 64977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.92.

GS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.18.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,559,314,000 after purchasing an additional 132,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,030,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

