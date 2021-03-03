The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE ONTF opened at $62.33 on Friday. ON24 has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $81.98.

In other ON24 news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

