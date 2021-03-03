The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
GGO opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.85.
The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust Company Profile
