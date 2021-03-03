The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $316.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $276.73.

Shares of EL stock opened at $289.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $298.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.55, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,225 shares of company stock valued at $22,589,751. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,299,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

