The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Trimmed by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,347,000 after buying an additional 27,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,768,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,770,000 after buying an additional 58,882 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,637,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,966,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

EL stock opened at $289.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 176.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 14,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $4,334,578.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,985,671.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,225 shares of company stock worth $22,589,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

