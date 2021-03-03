The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 77,225 shares of company stock worth $22,589,751 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $289.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 176.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.