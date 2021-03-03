The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 299,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. The firm has a market cap of $215.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

