The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Position Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after acquiring an additional 244,357 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Chemours by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,634,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after buying an additional 820,989 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Chemours by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,067,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,231,000 after buying an additional 208,512 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in The Chemours by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 586.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 733,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 626,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

