The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.35.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $272,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

