The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.82

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $38.82, with a volume of 944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.24.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile (NYSE:NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

