The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $37.76.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

