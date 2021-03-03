TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the January 28th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,027,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGI Solar Power Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,428,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,940,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. TGI Solar Power Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.