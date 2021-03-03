TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the January 28th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,027,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TGI Solar Power Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,428,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,940,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. TGI Solar Power Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.
About TGI Solar Power Group
