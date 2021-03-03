Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after buying an additional 468,138 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $35,514,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $4,088,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $95.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,156.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

