Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,908 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after buying an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $5,019,639.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,013,507.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,099 shares of company stock worth $10,823,461. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

