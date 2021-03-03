Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Trading Up 5.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Teradata traded as high as $42.48 and last traded at $42.13. Approximately 1,903,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,158,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

In related news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,768.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $361,430.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,760 shares of company stock worth $3,666,651. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

