Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,887.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Insiders have sold a total of 93,760 shares of company stock worth $3,666,651 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,625,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teradata by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 545,369 shares during the period.

NYSE TDC traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $41.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,384. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

