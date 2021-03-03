Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.00

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 58552 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Get Tenaris alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after buying an additional 187,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenaris by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Tenaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,885,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 488,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 134,305 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tenaris by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.