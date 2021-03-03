TENA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,376.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TENA has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. TENA has a market capitalization of $315,411.40 and approximately $2,376.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.44 or 0.00790159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00028204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00029779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045886 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003997 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA (TENA) is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,692,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

