TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Now Covered by CIBC

Analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TIXT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $29.09 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

