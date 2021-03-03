Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a growth of 249.2% from the January 28th total of 109,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Teligent stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.79. Teligent has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $6.46.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

