Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 498,600 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 2,499,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.5 days.
Shares of TEFOF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.01.
Telefónica Company Profile
