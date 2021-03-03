Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 498,600 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the January 28th total of 2,499,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.5 days.

Shares of TEFOF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

