Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.88 ($3.39).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on O2D shares. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock remained flat at $€2.20 ($2.59) on Wednesday. 5,299,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of €2.91 ($3.42). The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 20.01.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

