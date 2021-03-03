Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

TFX has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.60.

NYSE TFX opened at $403.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $414.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $393.45 and its 200 day moving average is $376.74.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 52.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 93.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $1,005,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

