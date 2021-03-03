Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLTZY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

