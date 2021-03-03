Telcoin Market Capitalization Tops $178.43 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Telcoin has a market cap of $178.43 million and $5.34 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Telcoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telcoin Token Profile

TEL is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

