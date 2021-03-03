Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $263.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $263.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.70. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of -152.39 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $60,410,155. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.