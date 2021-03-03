Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $56,640.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.