Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.