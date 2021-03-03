TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.21 and last traded at $89.65. 345,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 323,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.
Several equities research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.73 and a beta of 0.97.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)
TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.
