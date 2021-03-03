TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.21 and last traded at $89.65. 345,867 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 323,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.73 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

