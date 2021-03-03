TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTI. Morgan Stanley lowered TechnipFMC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.05.

Shares of FTI opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 178,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

