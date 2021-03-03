TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

FTI stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

