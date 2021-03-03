TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FTI. Oddo Bhf raised TechnipFMC from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TechnipFMC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.05.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

