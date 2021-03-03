TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 525.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEL traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,447. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.48. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

