TD Securities Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$34.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFI. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$24.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NFI Group stock traded up C$0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.72. 258,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,627. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$9.12 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.61.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 137,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,133,376.40.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

