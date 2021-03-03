TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $28.43. 541,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 451,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.13.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRR)
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.
Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.