TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) shot up 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $28.43. 541,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 451,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCRR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TCR2 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.