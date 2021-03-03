Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

TGT stock opened at $175.00 on Wednesday. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.90.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

