Tap (XTP) Market Cap Hits $10.40 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, Tap has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Tap has a total market cap of $10.40 million and $31,701.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.81 or 0.00806765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061154 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00029977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

