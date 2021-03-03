Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

NYSE:SKT traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 238,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,379. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

SKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.