Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.24). Tandem Diabetes Care posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,257,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,817. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. 36,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,112. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.48 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

