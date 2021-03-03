Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.44.

TVE opened at C$2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$592.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.15.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

